The Timken Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

