The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
The9 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The9 has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $14.70.
About The9
