The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get The9 alerts:

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The9 has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.