Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 306,064 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

