Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.63. The firm has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

