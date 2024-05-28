TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,363.66 and last traded at $1,351.49, with a volume of 14766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,350.31.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,334.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,255.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

