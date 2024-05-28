Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,449 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $456.95 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $457.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.40 and a 200 day moving average of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

