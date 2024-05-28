Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

