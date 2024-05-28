Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,427 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 133.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $11,827,880. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

