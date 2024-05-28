Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 35,614 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 116,923 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $94,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,693 shares of company stock worth $4,377,555 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INSW opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Report on INSW

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.