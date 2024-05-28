Trexquant Investment LP Buys 25,786 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vertex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

