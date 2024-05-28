Trexquant Investment LP Buys 763 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

VCEL stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,823.00 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

