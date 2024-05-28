Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,414 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Universal by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,353,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Universal by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

