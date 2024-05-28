Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 26,290 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

MTDR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

