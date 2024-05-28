Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 9,519 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

