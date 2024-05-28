Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 336.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

