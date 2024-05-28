Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

