Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

