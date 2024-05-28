Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.41 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

OSIS opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,307 shares of company stock worth $8,950,994 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

