Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Opera were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,327,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Opera stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

