Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Proto Labs worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

