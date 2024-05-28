Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,171,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Chemours by 10,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 221,149 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

