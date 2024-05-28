Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.55 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 4,678.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $52,233,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

