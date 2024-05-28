Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.56 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 57,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

