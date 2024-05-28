Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amplitude by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Trading Up 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

