Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 843,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,047 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

