Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,846,000 after acquiring an additional 224,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

FBIN stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.