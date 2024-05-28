Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 55,597 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 222,506 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

