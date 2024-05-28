Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

