Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 16,006 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

