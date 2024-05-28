Trexquant Investment LP Sells 218,539 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,539 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,695 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $5,922,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 428,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.