Trexquant Investment LP Sells 49,602 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 49,602 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,692 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,387 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

TRIP stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

