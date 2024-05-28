TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 699,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

