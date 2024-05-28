TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day moving average is $281.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,741. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

