TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 462 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 658.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 769,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

