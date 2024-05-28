Triumph Group’s (TGI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 606,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

