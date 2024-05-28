Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.