Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

