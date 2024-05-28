Truist Financial Raises Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $71.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

