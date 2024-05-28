TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Luther King, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,561,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,406,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 9,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TXO Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

