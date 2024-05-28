U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

