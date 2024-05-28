UBS Group AG Purchases 13,466 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $502.16 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

