UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after buying an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

