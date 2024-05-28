UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 8.3%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 32,706,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 173,322,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £962,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

