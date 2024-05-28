United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.4 %

URI opened at $670.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.30 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

