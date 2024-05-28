US Bancorp DE Acquires 29,707 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

