US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,537 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STE opened at $229.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.74. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Report on STE

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.