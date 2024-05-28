US Bancorp DE Acquires 992 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $410.60 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.73 and a 200-day moving average of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

