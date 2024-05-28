US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 65,483 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

