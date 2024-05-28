US Bancorp DE Buys 1,340 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

