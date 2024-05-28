US Bancorp DE Has $6.59 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,131 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,176 shares of company stock worth $86,571,194. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

